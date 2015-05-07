* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 1 percent
* Stronger euro huts market sentiment
* Metro, Morrisons slip; Beiersdorf gains
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, May 7 European shares fell to their
lowest level in more than two months on Thursday, mirroring
losses on Wall Street and Asia, with a stronger euro following a
global bond rout and concerns about the outcome of the British
election hitting sentiment.
Britain's FTSE 100 index fell 0.8 percent on the day
of an election that could yield a weak government, propel it
towards a vote on EU membership and foster Scottish secession.
Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives and Ed
Miliband's opposition Labour Party have been neck and neck in
opinion polls for months, indicating neither will win enough
seats for an outright majority in the 650-seat parliament.
By 0757 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
was down 1 percent at 1,532.61 points after falling to
its lowest since late February. U.S. shares
fell about 0.5 percent on Wednesday, while Japan's
Nikkei dropped 1.2 percent on Thursday.
Analysts said the euro's resilience, a negative factor for
export-oriented European firms, was weighing on sentiment. The
euro hit a two-month high, still pulling away from March's
12-year trough.
"The dollar has broken some important resistance lines and
this is definitely a burdening factor for European equities as
the correlation between the U.S. currency and European equities
is extremely high," UniCredit strategist Christian Stocker said.
"From a sectoral point of view, this is important and
definitely negative for cyclical sectors such as automobiles and
industrials."
Among individual sharp movers, Metro fell 6.2
percent to be the top decliner in the FTSEurofirst 300 index
after German investment group Haniel said it had successfully
placed 16.25 million shares in the retailer.
Morrisons slipped 6.8 percent to be the biggest
faller in the FTSE 100 after Britain's No. 4 grocer posted a
further deterioration in underlying sales, illustrating the
tough turnaround task facing its new boss.
"The challenge ahead for the new chief executive is
significant. The improving trend in like-for-like sales over
recent quarters has ended, with the latest industry data
reporting ongoing growth for the discounters - Aldi and Lidl,"
Hargreaves Lansdown equity analyst Keith Bowman said.
Swiss staffing firm Adecco fell 5.6 percent after
both its chief executive and chief financial officer decided to
leave, casting a cloud over its future as it posted record
first-quarter results.
Germany's Beiersdorf, however, bucked the trend
and rose 4.4 percent after reporting a bigger-than-expected rise
in first-quarter core profit, helped by demand for its products
in Eastern Europe.
HeidelbergCement gained 4.6 percent following a
rise in core first-quarter earnings of 29 percent on the back of
a construction industry recovery in North America and Britain.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)