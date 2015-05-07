* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.2 percent
* Bonds erase losses, euro turns lower
* Metro, Morrisons slip; Beiersdorf gains
By Atul Prakash and Francesco Canepa
LONDON, May 7 European shares recouped most of
their daily losses to trade modestly lower on Thursday, as a
selloff in government bonds eased and the euro gave up its gains
against the dollar, partly helped by some estimate-beating U.S.
data.
Germany's DAX index, which is heavily
export-oriented and benefits from a weak euro, led the recovery,
trading 0.2 percent higher.
The euro, which had earlier hit a 10-week peak against the
dollar, weakened after the U.S. reported fewer initial jobless
claims than expected and German government bond yields fell
.
This week, a rebound in oil prices suggested any threat of
deflation is receding. That in turn suggested the U.S. Federal
Reserve will raise interest rates sooner than expected, despite
mixed economic data, which triggered sell-offs in bonds and
shares.
The sell-offs were exacerbated by the unwinding of positions
in euro zone equities and bets against the euro built up since
the European Central Bank began its quantitative easing
programme in March.
"Is the unwind done? If so, then equities can rally
further," the head of a London trading desk said.
The broader pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was
down 0.2 percent at 1,543.45 points after falling to its lowest
since late February in morning trading.
Britain's FTSE 100 index fell 0.9 percent on the day
of an election that could yield a weak government, propel it
towards a vote on EU membership and foster Scottish secession.
The euro's recent gains against the dollar hurt expectations
for export-oriented European companies, such auto makers
and industrial companies.
"The (weaker) dollar ... is definitely a burdening factor
for European equities as the correlation between the U.S.
currency and European equities is extremely high," UniCredit
strategist Christian Stocker said.
"From a sectoral point of view, this is important and
definitely negative for cyclical sectors such as automobiles and
industrials."
Among individual sharp movers, building material company
HeidelbergCement rose 3.3 percent after posting
estimate beating results.
Germany's Beiersdorf rose 3.4 percent to be the
top DAX performer. The company reported first-quarter core
profit rose more than expected, helped by demand for its
products in Eastern Europe.
Morrisons slipped 6.6 percent to record the biggest
decline in the FTSE 100. Britain's No. 4 grocer reported a
further deterioration in underlying sales.
Swiss staffing firm Adecco fell 6 percent, the
worst performance in the FTSEurofirst 300 index, after both its
chief executive and chief financial officer quit.
(Editing by Larry King)