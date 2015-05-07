* FTSEurofirst 300 index ends flat after late recovery
* Bonds erase losses, euro turns lower
* Metro, Morrisons slip; Beiersdorf gains
By Atul Prakash and Francesco Canepa
LONDON, May 7 European shares closed flat after
a late recovery on Thursday as a selloff in government bonds
eased and the euro gave up its gains against the dollar, partly
helped by some estimate-beating U.S. data.
Germany's DAX index, which is heavily
export-oriented and benefits from a weak euro, led the bounce,
ending 0.5 percent higher.
The euro, which had earlier hit a 10-week peak against the
dollar, weakened after the U.S. reported fewer initial jobless
claims than expected and German government bond yields fell.
This week, a rebound in oil prices caused deflation fears to
recede. That in turn suggested the U.S. Federal Reserve will
raise interest rates sooner than expected despite mixed economic
data, which triggered sell-offs in bonds and shares.
The declines were exacerbated by the unwinding of positions
in euro zone equities and bets against the euro built up since
the European Central Bank began its quantitative easing
programme in March.
"Is the unwind done? If so, then equities can rally
further," the head of a London trading desk said.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended flat
at 1,547.04 points after falling to its lowest since late
February in the morning.
Britain's FTSE 100 index fell 0.7 percent on the day
of a national election that could yield a weak government,
propel it towards a vote on EU membership and foster Scottish
secession.
The euro's recent gains against the dollar hurt expectations
for export-oriented European companies, such as auto makers
and industrial companies.
"The (weaker) dollar ... is definitely a burdening factor
for European equities as the correlation between the U.S.
currency and European equities is extremely high," UniCredit
strategist Christian Stocker said.
"From a sectoral point of view, this is important and
definitely negative for cyclical sectors such as automobiles and
industrials."
Among individual sharp movers, building material company
HeidelbergCement rose 3.5 percent after posting
estimate beating results.
Germany's Beiersdorf rose 3.2 percent to be the
top DAX performer. The personal care company reported
first-quarter core profit rose more than expected, helped by
demand for its products in Eastern Europe.
Shares in Morrisons, which traded without their
dividend entitlement, slipped 6.6 percent to record the biggest
decline in the FTSE 100. Britain's No. 4 grocer reported a
further deterioration in underlying sales.
Swiss staffing firm Adecco fell 6.2 percent, the
worst performance in the FTSEurofirst 300 index, after both its
chief executive and chief financial officer quit.
(Editing by Larry King and Crispian Balmer)