By Atul Prakash and Ahmed Aboulenein

LONDON, May 12 European shares fell sharply on Tuesday as a sell-off in global bond markets led investors to trim their exposure to risk.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 1.7 percent at 1,568.98 points by 1105 GMT and Germany's DAX fell 2 percent.

"We think this is temporary volatility that should work itself out, but it is nonetheless a sign of caution. We have to keep an eye on the bond market," said Ingo Speich, portfolio manager at Union Investment, who said he would use a recent build-up in cash to make more investments.

German Bund yields have been rising from extremely low levels, churning up volatility, in a global sell-off that has been puzzling analysts since the end of April.

"Should the weakness in bonds and emerging market currencies continue to intensify in the days ahead, it will be just a matter of time till major stock markets around the world will come under additional pressure also," said Markus Huber, senior analyst at Peregrine & Black.

Greece's ATG index was down 0.5 percent after German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday that an improved atmosphere in debt talks had not been matched by progress on matters of substance.

Still, Greece outperformed the wider European stock market. Athens calmed fears of a default on Monday by making a 750 million euro ($840 million) payment to the International Monetary Fund a day early, although Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said the liquidity situation was "terribly urgent".

The market also came under pressure when easyJet shares fell 10 percent after the British low cost airline warned it would take a hit from air traffic strikes in April.

Shares in supermarket groups Ahold and Delhaize were up after they announced merger talks to create a top 20 global retailer with a major U.S. presence. Ahold shares gained 1.9 percent and Delhaize 0.7 percent.

Among other sharp movers, French telecom group Numericable-SFR gained 2.9 percent, after raising its medium-term profitability target and promising more cost savings than originally planned from its merger.

Numericable bought mobile operator SFR from Vivendi last November. Aggressive cost-cutting by SFR's new owner and its parent company, Altice, paid off in higher operating profit. Altice shares rose 5.9 percent.

German industrial group ThyssenKrupp rose 2.8 percent after predicting efficiency gains of more than 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion) by September 2015. ($1 = 0.8896 euros) (Additional reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky/Ruth Pitchford)