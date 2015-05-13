LONDON May 13 European shares fell on Wednesday
as weak U.S data moved the euro higher and impacted the
region's stock markets, whose export-led companies have
benefited up till now from a drop in the euro currency.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down by
0.2 percent, while Germany's DAX - which hit a record
high last month - fell 1 percent.
The U.S. dollar hit its lowest level in around three months
on Wednesday after weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales data
for April supported expectations that the Federal Reserve would
wait until later to hike rates.
This, in turn, propped up the euro.
"The euro's taken a leg up and this is pushing down the
stock markets," said a London-based sales trader.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Tom Heneghan)