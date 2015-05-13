LONDON May 13 European shares fell on Wednesday as weak U.S data moved the euro higher and impacted the region's stock markets, whose export-led companies have benefited up till now from a drop in the euro currency.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down by 0.2 percent, while Germany's DAX - which hit a record high last month - fell 1 percent.

The U.S. dollar hit its lowest level in around three months on Wednesday after weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales data for April supported expectations that the Federal Reserve would wait until later to hike rates.

This, in turn, propped up the euro.

"The euro's taken a leg up and this is pushing down the stock markets," said a London-based sales trader. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Tom Heneghan)