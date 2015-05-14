LONDON May 14 European shares rose on Thursday, helped by a rally in steel company stocks after a report that the European Commission had opened an anti-dumping probe into imports of cold rolled steel from Russia and China.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had at one stage been down by as much as 0.8 percent, edged up 0.3 percent to 1,574.66 points by the middle of the trading session.

Steel company Arcelor Mittal was the best performer on the FTSEurofirst, rising 5.6 percent, while Arcelor's rival ThyssenKrupp advanced 2.8 percent. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams)