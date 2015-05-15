LONDON May 15 European shares advanced on
Friday, as calmer conditions in the bond market buoyed the
region's equity indexes, while drugs group Roche
rallied after positive product results.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.2
percent. Swiss group Roche was the best performer on the
FTSEurofirst 300, climbing 2.9 percent after reporting strong
results from cancer drug trials.
Syngenta also edged up 0.4 percent after industry
sources told Reuters that U.S. seeds giant Monsanto was
trying to line up buyers for assets worth up to $8 billion to
appease competition authorities before making a fresh takeover
approach for Syngenta.
Traders said signs that jitters in the bond market this week
were starting to recede were also helping to prop up European
stock markets.
"The sell-off in bond markets does appear to be slowing
following what was quite a dramatic decline in a very short
period of time," said Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam.
