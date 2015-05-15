* Calmer bond market conditions buoy stocks
* European equity funds had 2nd week of outflows -BoaML
* Roche rallies after positive drug trial results
* Too early to fight against bull market -Citi
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 15 European shares advanced on
Friday, as calmer conditions in the bond market buoyed the
region's stock markets, with drugs group Roche rallying
after positive trial results.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.5
percent. Swiss group Roche was among the best performers,
climbing 2.8 percent after reporting strong results from cancer
drug trials.
Julius Baer also gained 3.3 percent, with traders
citing speculation the Swiss bank and financial group could be a
target for Intesa Sanpaolo as well as the possibility
of a smaller than expected U.S. tax fine. Baer declined to
comment.
Investors said signs that jitters in the bond market were
starting to recede were also helping prop up European stocks,
after an earlier spike in the German bund yield had contributed
to second straight week of European equity outflows, according
to a survey by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Clairinvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu said he had
cancelled some of his earlier "short" bets on a weakening of
Europe's stock market rally.
"We seem to have reached a bottom on the German bund. I've
been covering my 'shorts' and getting long on equities," he
said.
STOCK MARKET RALLY HOLDING UP
Record low interest rates and government bond purchases by
the European Central Bank (ECB) have kept a lid on the euro and
buoyed European stocks.
The weaker euro has benefited European exporters, though
European share prices have dropped this week amid signs of a
rebound in the currency and on bond yields.
Nevertheless, the FTSEurofirst 300 index remains near its
best level in more than 14 years and is up 16 percent since the
start of 2015.
Equity strategists at U.S. bank Citigroup said that in spite
of signs of bubbles emerging in financial markets, it was too
early to go against the prevailing bull market trend in
equities.
