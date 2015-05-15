* Currency moves squeeze export-focused stocks
* Pressure offsets calmer bond-market conditions
* Second week of outflows for European equity funds - BoAML
* Roche rallies after positive drug trial results
* Too early to fight against bull market - Citi
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 15 A resurgent euro in the wake of
weak U.S. data hit European stocks on Friday, even as bond
markets stabilised after a recent rollercoaster sell-off.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down
0.5 percent at 1,573.09 points -- with export-focused German
stocks among the hardest hit -- after the euro hit a session
high against the dollar.
U.S. industrial production fell for a fifth straight month
in April, while a sharp drop in American consumer sentiment in
early May highlighted the struggle facing the U.S. economy to
pick up steam after a dismal first quarter.
Shares in oil-and-gas companies Technip and
Statoil were down about 3 percent as oil prices fell
below $66 per barrel.
"People are taking some risk off the table," SteppenWolf
Capital Chief Investment Officer Phoebus Theologites said.
"'Sell in May and go away' has so far worked out this year."
Dutch sciences company DSM rose over 4 percent on
talk of a potential takeover bid, with Germany's Evonik
seen as a possible suitor. Evonik eased 0.8 percent.
Among other standouts, Roche rose 1.8 percent after
reporting strong results from cancer drug trials.
Julius Baer was another gainer, with traders
citing speculation the Swiss bank and financial group could be a
target for Intesa Sanpaolo as well as the possibility
of a smaller than expected U.S. tax fine.
Investors said signs a bond market sell-off was starting to
recede were helping prop up stocks, after an earlier spike in
the German bund yield had contributed to a second straight week
of European equity outflows, according to Bank of America
Merrill Lynch.
Clairinvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu said on Friday that
he had cancelled some of his earlier "short" bets on a weakening
of Europe's stock market rally.
"We seem to have reached a bottom on the German Bund. I've
been covering my 'shorts' and getting long on equities," he
said.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index remains near its highest level in
more than 14 years and is up about 15 percent since the start of
2015.
Equity strategists at Citigroup said that in spite of signs
of bubbles emerging in financial markets, it was too early to go
against the prevailing bull market trend in equities.
