By Atul Prakash and Lionel Laurent
LONDON, May 18 European shares slipped on
Monday, with German auto stocks among the few bright spots, as
energy earnings, persistent concerns over Greece's cash crunch
and looming share sales in the banks sector sapped investor
appetite.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.3 percent at 1,567.90 points at 1049 GMT, with most national
benchmark indexes in negative territory. A recent rollercoaster
sell-off in the bond market has taken some of the wind out of
European stock-market sails, with top shares down 5 percent from
April peaks.
Shares of Austrian energy group OMV sank more than
7 percent after it reported a halving of headline profit as low
oil prices weighed on its upstream business. It also warned it
was unlikely to resume production in war-torn Libya or Yemen
before winter.
Greek shares and bonds also took a hit, with Athens' looming
cash crunch in focus after the Greek government said it would
need an agreement with international creditors by the end of the
month. The European Commission said the pace of reform needed to
speed up in Greece for a deal to be reached.
"European equity indexes are having a mixed start to the
week...the absence of a deal between Athens and Brussels is
weighing on sentiment," strategists at Aurel-BGC wrote in a
note.
The financials sector was particularly volatile, with
Italian bank Monte dei Paschi down more than 2 percent
ahead of a plan to sell new shares starting next week. French
lenders Societe Generale and Credit Agricole
were down 2 to 3 percent.
Nomura analyst Jon Peace on Monday downgraded Credit
Agricole to "Neutral" on valuation grounds, though kept SocGen
in a list of banking stocks to buy.
The Frankfurt DAX index outperformed, however,
helped by a 2 percent rise in shares of Volkswagen after
analysts at Deutsche Bank cited efficiency gains at the company
and hiked their target price to 280 euros from 230 euros.
Shares in BHP Billiton were trading around 3 percent
higher, having opened sharply lower after spun-off unit South32
started trading with a market value of nearly $9
billion on Monday, a third below the top end of forecasts.
Analysts said this underlined investor nerves about the outlook
for the battered mining sector.
