LONDON May 19 European shares gained ground on
Tuesday after a leading European Central Bank (ECB) official
said the ECB would front-load an asset purchase scheme, aimed at
boosting growth, over the coming two months.
Benoit Coeure, an executive board member at the ECB, said
the ECB would front-load asset purchases in May and June due to
low market liquidity in July and August.
Coeure added that a recent European government bond market
selloff was a normal correction but the rapidity of the
adjustment was worrisome and indicated "extreme volatility" in
the market.
Coeure's comments pushed down the euro and lifted European
stocks. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose
1.3 percent, while Germany's DAX gained 1.6 percent.
Among individual stocks, media group Reed Elsevier
rose by 2.2 percent after Goldman Sachs raised its rating on the
stock to "buy" from "neutral".
However, Vodafone fell 1.9 percent as some traders
said that the mobile network operator's guidance had been
slightly below forecasts, even though Vodafone returned to
quarterly sales growth.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)