* European equities boosted by ECB's Coeure comments
* ECB to front-load asset purchases in May, June - Coeure
* Greek shares rise on prospect of deal with creditors
By Lionel Laurent and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 19 European shares rose back to near
multi-year highs on Tuesday after a European Central Bank (ECB)
policymaker said the ECB would front-load an asset purchase
scheme, aimed at boosting growth in the region.
The comments led the euro to trade below $1.12 for the first
time in a week, juicing investor appetite for stocks -
especially in the exporter-heavy German DAX index. Euro
weakness in the first three months of the year added 17 billion
euros to German blue-chip company revenues, according to EY.
Athens' stock market, which has consistently
underperformed this year due to worries over Greece's debt
situation, also rose after the Greek labour minister said Athens
would soon conclude a deal with foreign creditors that could
unlock more loans to the cash-starved country.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 1.3
percent at 0927 GMT, though it pulled back from session highs
after a survey showed German investor morale fell by more than
expected in May.
The FTSEurofirst has now recovered its losses since the
start of the month, with some investors saying the past few
weeks' volatility linked to the roller coaster sell-off in the
bond market had not altered their positive stance on equities.
"I still think that bonds are risky and that equities remain
the asset of choice," said Francois Savary, chief strategist at
Swiss bank Reyl.
Some fund managers warned however that European equities
were by no means cheap and that it was time to trim exposure to
blue-chip, dividend-paying quality companies in the current
environment.
"I have tactically cut back on financials because of the
growing risk around Greece and have increased my exposure to
real estate," said Michele Patri, portfolio manager at
AllianceBernstein.
"I am not any more in ultra-high-quality names. I don't
think the market valuation is cheap."
Among big movers, media group Reed Elsevier rose by
3 percent after Goldman Sachs raised its rating on the stock to
"buy" from "neutral".
However, Vodafone fell 2.6 percent as some traders
said the mobile network operator's guidance had been slightly
below forecasts, even though Vodafone returned to quarterly
sales growth.
According to data from Thomson Reuters StarMine, 61 percent
of the companies on the pan-European STOXX 600 index
have beaten or met market expectations with their first quarter
results, while 39 percent have missed expectations.
