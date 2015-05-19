* European equities boosted by ECB's Coeure comments
* ECB to front-load asset purchases in May, June: Coeure
* Greek shares rise on prospect of deal with creditors
(Updates prices, adds Reuters poll)
By Lionel Laurent and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 19 European shares rose back to near
multi-year highs on Tuesday after a European Central Bank
policymaker said it would front-load an asset purchase scheme,
aimed at boosting the euro economy.
The comments led the euro to trade below $1.12 for the first
time in a week, juicing investor appetite for stocks -
especially in the exporter-heavy German DAX index. Euro
weakness in the first three months of the year added 17 billion
euros ($19 billion)to German blue-chip revenues, according to
EY.
Athens' stock market, which has consistently
underperformed this year due to worries over Greece's debt, also
rose after the Greek labour minister said Athens would soon
conclude a deal that could unlock more loans.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 1.5
percent at 1424 GMT, shrugging off a survey that showed German
investor morale fell by more than expected in May.
The FTSEurofirst has now recovered its losses since the
start of the month, with some investors saying the past few
weeks' volatility linked to the roller coaster sell-off in the
bond market had not altered their positive stance on equities.
"I still think that bonds are risky and that equities remain
the asset of choice," said Francois Savary, chief strategist at
Swiss bank Reyl.
Some fund managers warned however that European equities
were by no means cheap and that it was time to trim exposure to
blue-chip, dividend-paying quality companies in the current
environment.
"I have tactically cut back on financials because of the
growing risk around Greece and have increased my exposure to
real estate," said Michele Patri, portfolio manager at
AllianceBernstein.
"I am not any more in ultra-high-quality names. I don't
think the market valuation is cheap."
A majority of economists polled by Reuters said the euro
zone economy is on a sustainable recovery path although growth
will now plateau.
Among big share-price movers, media group Reed Elsevier
rose by 2 percent after Goldman Sachs raised its rating
to "buy" from "neutral".
However, Vodafone fell 3.5 percent as some traders
said the mobile network operator's guidance had been slightly
below forecasts, even though Vodafone returned to quarterly
sales growth.
According to data from Thomson Reuters StarMine, 61 percent
of the companies on the pan-European STOXX 600 index
have beaten or met market expectations with their first quarter
results, while 39 percent have missed expectations.
Europe bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
($1 = 0.8975 euros)
(Editing by Tom Heneghan/Ruth Pitchford)