By Atul Prakash
LONDON, May 22 The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index steadied around the previous session's three-week highs on
Friday, with investors focusing on speeches from leading central
bankers due later in the day for hints about the market's
near-term direction.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and Bank of
England Governor Mark Carney, along with other central bankers,
will be addressing an ECB Forum in Portugal later in the day.
Attention will also fall on Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen, who is due to speak on the U.S. economic outlook before
the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce late on Friday.
"There are plenty of speakers on the calendar today," Markus
Huber, senior analyst at Peregrine & Black, said. "Most
attention is likely to (be on) Janet Yellen in case she provides
traders with any new hints how far off the first rise in U.S.
rates might be."
"Overall sentiment remains positive, however trading volume
is expected to be moderate at best with many markets closed for
trading on Monday."
UK and U.S. markets are shut on Monday for the Spring Bank
Holiday and Memorial Day respectively. European centres such as
Germany will be observing the Whit Monday holiday.
The European index was down 0.1 percent at 1,618.14
points by 0820 GMT after rising to its highest level since late
April on Thursday, when the U.S. S&P 500 index closed at
an all-time high.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index, up nearly 3 percent so far this
week, headed for its best weekly gains in more than a month.
Across Europe, Greece's ATG share index rose 1
percent after a government spokesman said that Greece expected
to reach a cash-for-reforms deal with its creditors in the next
10 days and aimed to meet all its payments in June.
Among individual sharp movers, Cartier owner Richemont
fell about 2 percent after reporting an 8 percent fall
in April sales at constant exchange rates as well as a lower net
profit and said trading continued to remain difficult in its big
markets of Hong Kong and Macau.
Vodafone rose 4 percent on upgrades from Citi and
Deutsche Bank, with both citing comments earlier in the week
from Liberty Global chairman John Malone that Vodafone would be
a "great fit" for the company. Goldman Sachs also said that
following an investor meeting on Thursday, it believed the
company was considering a range of options.
Germany's Deutsche Bank, media group
ProSiebenSat.1 and Deutsche Telekom fell
2.1 to 3.6 percent as their shares traded without the attraction
of their latest dividend payouts.
