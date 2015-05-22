* FTSEurofirst 300 edges down off 3-week high
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 22 European shares slipped off
three-week highs on Friday, with luxury goods group Richemont
falling on weak sales, while a rebound in the euro also
pegged back the region's stock markets.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had
reached a three-week high on Thursday, was down by 0.3 percent
at 1,613.84 points by the middle of the trading session.
European equities have rallied this year on the back of a
government bond buying programme and record low interest rates
from the European Central Bank (ECB). These have hit returns on
cash and bonds and driven investors over to the better returns
on offer from the stock market.
This has also pushed down the euro on currency markets,
benefiting European exporters, but a recent batch of weak U.S.
economic data has caused the euro to rebound slightly against
the U.S. dollar.
The euro hit a session high against the dollar on Friday,
with ECB President Mario Draghi reiterating his call for euro
zone countries to reform their economies, warning that future
growth would remain modest.
"Some of the U.S. data has put dollar weakness and the
euro's strength back into play," said Logic Investments' Harry
Shann.
Shann said he would look to sell into any rallies on
European stock markets given this context.
"We are looking to sell into strength at the moment, coming
into the summer months."
RICHEMONT FALLS
Germany's DAX, which hit a record high of 12,390.75
points in April, fell 0.5 percent to 11,807.31 points, while
France's CAC also declined by 0.4 percent.
Germany's Deutsche Bank, media group
ProSiebenSat.1 and Deutsche Telekom all
fell as their shares traded without the attraction of their
latest dividend payouts.
Deutsche Bank came under further pressure after only 61
percent of shareholders at the meeting voted in favour of the
2014 performance of the bank's board members Anshu Jain and
Juergen Fitschen in a non-binding vote.
Richemont also underperformed, falling 1.4 percent, after
reporting weak sales and warning that trading remained tough in
its key Hong Kong and Macau markets.
However, mobile network operator Vodafone rose 4.5
percent on upgrades from Citigroup and Deutsche Bank, with both
citing comments earlier in the week from Liberty Global chairman
John Malone that Vodafone would be a "great fit".
Greece's ATG share index also held firm after a
government spokesman said Greece expected to reach a
cash-for-reforms deal with its creditors in the next 10 days and
aimed to meet all its payments in June.
Stock market dealers warned trading volumes were expected to
be thin, given public holidays in Britain and the United States
on Monday.
"Overall sentiment remains positive, however trading volume
is expected to be moderate at best with many markets closed for
trading on Monday," said Markus Huber, senior analyst at
Peregrine & Black.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Janet
Lawrence)