* Greece's ATG index falls on renewed debt default worries
* Spanish stock market drops after local election results
* Volumes thin with London, Frankfurt and New York closed
LONDON, May 25 European equities fell on Monday,
with the Spanish and Greek stock markets hit by investors'
concerns over Greece's debt problems and a poor local election
result for the Madrid government.
Athens' main index equity index fell 1.2 percent
after Greece's interior minister said on Sunday the country
would not be able to make debt repayments to the International
Monetary Fund next month unless it makes a deal with creditors.
Spain's IBEX equity index also fell 2.1 percent
after the ruling People's Party took a battering in regional and
local elections on Sunday. Voters punished Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy for four years of severe spending cuts and a
string of corruption scandals.
Even though most investors believe that Greece will remain
in the euro zone, stock market dealers said the latest comments
coming out of Athens were enough to make traders nervous.
"Investors are very nervous because the chance of a default
has clearly increased," said KBC's senior economist Koen De
Leus. "But I believe that Greek politicians understand the
seriousness of the issue and will ultimately arrive at a common
ground to have an agreement with the creditors."
The pullback in European stock markets also mirrored losses
on Wall Street on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen hinted at a possible rate hike this year.
Yellen said delaying a policy tightening until employment
and inflation hit targets risked the economy overheating.
France's CAC-40 stock market weakened by 0.7 percent
while Italy's FTSE MIB fell 1.9 percent, led lower by
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.
Fiat declined by 3.2 percent after the New York Times
reported on Saturday that the company's Chief Executive Sergio
Marchionne sent an email to General Motors Co Chief Executive
Officer Mary Barra in March suggesting combining the automakers,
but was rebuffed.
Trading volumes in Europe were thin, with the London, New
York and Frankfurt stock markets shut for holidays.
