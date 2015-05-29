(Refiles to change headline)
* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.9 pct, Greece's ATG down 1.5 pct
* Mixed signals from Greek negotiations unnerve investors
* Associated British Foods gains on rating hike
By Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, May 29 European shares fell on Friday,
setting them on course for a weekly loss, as investors were
unnerved by conflicting signals from Greece's debt talks and
data showing private loan growth in the euro zone stalled last
month.
Athens' benchmark share index fell 1.5 percent while
the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 shed 0.9 percent to
1,601.33 points by 1407 GMT.
The FTSEurofirst is down 1 percent so far in a week that has
been marked by uncertainty surrounding Greece's negotiations
with its international lenders ahead of a payment deadline for
Athens looming next week.
Greece's government intends to reach an agreement on a
cash-for-reforms deal by Sunday, its spokesman said on Thursday,
even as euro zone officials suggested a deal was far from
imminent.
The lack of clarity on the outcome meant some traders were
reluctant to make strong bets on future market directions.
"It's just Greece, Greece and Greece," David Madden, a
market analyst at IG, said. "The lack of news in either
direction tells you why traders are sitting on their hands."
European indexes extended losses after data showed euro zone
private sector loans stopped rising in April.
"The lending data shows a lack of risk attitude among
businesses," said Brenda Kelly, head analyst at London Capital
Group.
Despite the losses suffered this week, the pan-European
index is still up around 1.7 percent for the month, with some
investors seeing grounds for optimism.
"We are overweight euro zone equities. What we like is that
the economic cycle is kicking in," said Mads Pedersen, head of
global asset allocation at UBS Wealth Management in Zurich.
"We have had lots of stimulus, and we think in the next 6-12
months earnings growth will kick in stronger."
Associated British Foods was among the biggest
gainers of the day, adding 2.7 percent to reach two-month highs
after Goldman Sachs ramped up its rating to "buy" from "sell".
Mergers & acquisition speculation boosted Swiss
agrochemicals company Syngenta, which was building up
defenses for a possible higher bid from U.S. peer Monsanto
, according to a Bloomberg report. Syngenta shares were
up 1.1 percent.
Swedish builder Skanska rose 0.9 percent after it
said its LaGuardia Gateway Partners consortium had been selected
as preferred bidder in a $3.6 billion project to build a new
terminal at New York's LaGuardia Airport.
