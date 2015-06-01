LONDON, June 1 European shares kicked off June
on a positive note on Monday, helped by a rise in pharma stocks,
although main indexes were still stuck in their recent range as
uncertainty persisted over Greece's future.
AstraZeneca and Roche, both up more 2
percent, led a rise in the healthcare sector after each
published a positive update on one of their anti-cancer drugs.
They were the top risers on the pan-European FTSEurofirst
300 index, which was up 0.6 percent after shedding 2
percent the previous week.
Athens and its euro zone and International Monetary Fund
(IMF) creditors have been locked in talks for months on a
cash-for-reforms agreement. Athens faces a payment to the IMF on
June 5 as well as the expiration of its bailout programme on
June 30.
"We were short at the end of last week but we're neutral
now," Markus Huber, senior trader at Peregrine & Black, said.
"Greece may not get a deal last week but they will probably
make the (IMF) payment."
Investors were awaiting May manufacturing data from major
euro zone countries and the currency bloc as a whole between
0745 GMT and 0800 GMT. Monthly German inflation data, which
helped spark a selloff in bonds in May, was due at 1200 GMT.
