LONDON, June 3 European shares held steady on
Wednesday, with supermarket groups Ahold and Delhaize
advancing after media reports suggesting merger talks
between the two could come to a successful conclusion as early
as June.
Shares in Ahold and Delhaize rose 2.6 percent and 5.1
percent respectively. The two companies are in talks to create a
top 20 global retailer with a major presence in the United
States. A deal would see a combined retailer worth around 23
billion euros ($25.60 billion).
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was little
changed at 1,572.00 points by 0724 GMT after falling in the
previous session.
Investors will also focus on Greece's debt talks and a
policy meeting of the European Central Bank later in the day.
Greece's creditors on Tuesday drafted the broad lines of an
agreement to put to the leftist government in Athens in a bid to
conclude four months of acrimonious negotiations and release aid
before the cash-strapped country runs out of money.
