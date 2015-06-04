LONDON, June 4 European shares lost ground on
Thursday as a pick-up in bond yields weighed on utility stocks,
whose large levels of debt make them particularly sensitive to
credit market jitters.
German 10-year Bund yields rose to 2015 highs on Thursday,
extending a rise that had begun on Wednesday after Mario Draghi,
president of the European Central Bank, said the ECB saw no
reason to adjust its monetary policy stance despite recent
volatility in the credit market.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.6
percent, while Germany's DAX weakened by 0.5 percent.
Utility stocks were among the worst performers on the
FTSEurofirst. Spain's Gas Natural fell 1.7 percent
while rival Red Electrica declined by 1.6 percent, with
Red Electrica also impacted by a downgrade from UBS.
However, Swiss agrochemicals group Syngenta
outperformed to rise 1.8 percent after Reuters reported that
German company BASF was considering a bid for
Syngenta.
