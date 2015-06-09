* FTSEurofirst down 0.3 pct
* Investors spooked by prospect of September rate rise
* Amadeus falls 6.3 pct as Air France mulls ticket change
By Liisa Tuhkanen and Alistair Smout
LONDON, June 9 European stocks fell for the
sixth consecutive session on Tuesday, led lower by Spain's
Amadeus and tracking a fall on the U.S. equity market as
investors speculated that the Federal Reserve may raise rates as
soon as September.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.3 percent at 1,524.64 points
by 0813 GMT after hitting a one-month low in early trade.
It tracked Wall Street, where the Dow Jones dropped into
negative territory for the year on Monday.
Investors have grown more nervous about the timing of the
Fed's first rate hike in nearly a decade following
stronger-than-expected May jobs data released last week.
"We're agnostic as to whether the rate rise will be
September or November... the balance of probabilities suggests
it might be September," James Butterfill, global equity
strategist at Coutts, said.
"So the markets are getting concerned about whether it will
be correctly timed... (However) tightening monetary policy
causes a bit of a wobble in equities, but it usually recovers,"
he added.
Spanish travel IT firm Amadeus was the top faller
on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300, dropping 6.3
percent to 34.36 euros.
The fall came as Air France-KLM said it is
considering following a move by Lufthansa to levy a
charge on tickets booked via third parties on global
distribution systems (GDS) as a way of increasing its per-ticket
earnings.
This drew the ire of Amadeus, which will now have to use a
different system to avoid the charge, and the stock is down
nearly 15 percent in June.
Broker Kepler Chevreux also cut its target price on Amadeus
to 39.20 euros from 43 euros, saying Lufthansa's move added
uncertainties to Amadeus' outlook.
"This new strategy raises concerns about the whole business
model of GDS companies ... Lufthansa's move could be used as a
marketing tool by other companies, which will be keeping a close
eye on how things pan out," analysts at the brokerage said in a
note.
"Although we agree that the market is probably discounting a
negative scenario, we are reluctant to become more positive
despite the price correction. We believe the uncertainties are
here to stay."
Investors also kept an eye on negotiations between Greece
and its international creditors.
The European Commission has received a new proposal from
Greece on Tuesday, the day after German Chancellor Angela Merkel
warned that time was running out for a reform-for-aid deal to
keep the country in the euro.
Europe bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)