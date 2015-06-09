* Pan-European FTSEurofirst index ends 0.4 pct lower
* Investors spooked by prospect of September rate rise
* Amadeus falls as Air France mulls ticket levy
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, June 9 European shares slipped to a
3-1/2-month low on Tuesday in a global equities sell-off on
mounting concern over the impact of a U.S. rate hike cycle from
as early as September.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
fell for a sixth straight session and ended 0.4 percent lower at
1,522.29 points after falling to 1,507.72, the lowest since
mid-February. It is down more than 7 percent in the past two
weeks.
The sell-off followed a fall in U.S. shares and in Asia
overnight, following a series of encouraging recent U.S.
reports. They included stronger-than-expected May jobs data,
prompting expectations of a Fed rate hike in September, sooner
than some had expected.
"We have had a pickup in some of the U.S. economic
indicators and this development tends to go hand in hand with
increasing rate hikes fears," said Robert Parkes, equity
strategist at HSBC Global Research.
"We are not dismissing the potential for short-term
volatility, but fundamentally we see the market remaining
supported in the longer term.
"We expect earnings growth to come in significantly ahead of
expectations this year and that, combined with the ongoing
quantitative easing in Europe, will keep the bull market
intact."
Spain's Amadeus led the decliners in Europe. It
fell 3.8 percent to 35.30 euros as Air France-KLM said
it was considering following a move by Lufthansa to
levy a charge on tickets booked via third parties on global
distribution systems.
Travel IT firm Amadeus would have to use a different system
to avoid the charge. Its stock is down nearly 15 percent in
June, with broker Kepler Chevreux cutting its target price on
Amadeus to 39.20 euros from 43 euros, saying Lufthansa's move
had added uncertainties to Amadeus' outlook.
"This new strategy raises concerns about the whole business
model of GDS companies," analysts at the brokerage said in a
note. "Lufthansa's move could be used as a marketing tool by
other companies, which will be keeping a close eye on how things
pan out."
HSBC fell 0.9 percent after investors and analysts
questioned whether the pledge to shed almost 50,000 jobs would
be enough to lift earnings.
Deutsche Bank fell 2.5 percent after Germany's
top lender said its offices in Frankfurt had been searched by
German prosecutors seeking evidence related to client securities
transactions.
Investors also kept an eye on negotiations between Greece
and its international creditors. The European Commission
received a new proposal from Greece on Tuesday, the day after
German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that time was running out
for a reform-for-aid deal to keep the country in the euro.
