UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 23
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
LONDON, June 16 European stocks fell for a third straight day on Tuesday as investors grew increasingly worried about a lack of progress in negotiations between Greece and its creditors.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.4 percent at 1,513.58 points. The index was within 0.3 percent of a 3-1/2 month low hit in the previous week, having fallen 1.6 percent on Monday, its biggest loss since late May.
Greece and its creditors hardened their stances on Monday after talks aimed at preventing a default and possible euro exit faltered, prompting Germany's EU commissioner to say the time had come to prepare for a "state of emergency". (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Liisa Tuhkanen; Editing by Francesco Canepa)
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,337 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and U.S.-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are embarking on a joint project with UK Biobank, the world's most detailed biomedical database, to hunt for new clues linking genes and disease. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell agreed to lease capacity at a large oil terminal in Panama that has been used by U.S. re