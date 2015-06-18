* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.4 pct
* Car makers hit by stronger euro after dovish Fed
* SAP falls as Oracle forcasts disappointing profits
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, June 18 European shares fell in early
deals on Thursday as hopes of a deal between Greece and its
creditors at a planned meeting later in the day receded, further
straining investor nerves after weeks of fruitless negotiations.
Hopes of a breakthrough at Thursday's gathering of European
finance ministers, once seen as the last opportunity for an
agreement, looked increasingly remote.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.4 percent at 1,516.44 points at 0734 GMT, falling for the
fourth of the past five sessions. The index is down nearly 7
percent since late May.
"People are starting to get worried and there is a bit of
taking risk off," said Mike Reuter, a trader at Tradition.
"But there is still support for the market for the next four
to five weeks," he added, citing bond-purchases by the European
Central Bank and high cash levels waiting to be reinvested.
Worries about the Greek crisis and its potential impact on
the rest of the euro zone more than offset the more positive
sentiment coming from Wall Street, where U.S. shares ended
slightly higher after a more dovish-than-expected message from
the Federal Reserve.
By weakening the dollar against the euro, the Fed's
message had a negative implication for euro zone exporters. Auto
and parts makers were down 1.2 percent.
German software maker SAP, down 1.6 percent, was
one of the biggest drags on the FTSEurofirst after rival Oracle
Corp forecast quarterly profit below analysts'
estimates.
Europe bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Gareth Jones)