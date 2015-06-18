* Athens' ATG market touches 3-year lows
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, June 18 European shares fell on
Thursday, with the Athens bourse touching three-year lows as the
prospects of Greece reaching a quick deal with its international
creditors faded.
Athens' benchmark ATG equity index fell 2.7 percent
as the likelihood of a breakthrough on Greece at Thursday's
gathering of European finance ministers looked increasingly
remote.
Greece must find a way out of the impasse by the end of
June, when it faces a 1.6 billion euro ($1.8 billion) repayment
due to the International Monetary Fund, potentially leaving it
bankrupt and on the verge of exiting the euro zone.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.7 percent, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC
also retreated 0.6-0.7 percent.
While the Greek market is down nearly 20 percent since the
start of 2015, the FTSEurofirst remains up by around 10 percent,
partly due to economic stimulus measures from the European
Central Bank (ECB).
Mike Reuter, a trader at Tradition, said that while the
Greek worries were causing some investors to trim back European
equity holdings in the short-term, the longer-term outlook
looked more stable given the backdrop of the ECB's support.
"People are starting to get worried and there is a bit of
taking risk off. But there is still support for the market for
the next four to five weeks," he said.
German software maker SAP was one of the biggest
drags on the FTSEurofirst, as SAP fell 1.7 percent after rival
Oracle forecast quarterly profit below analysts'
estimates.
German engineering services company Bilfinger also
slumped 16 percent after a new profit warning, while Airbus
touched three-month lows on expectations of fewer
orders this year and a rebound in the euro currency.
However, mining stocks outperformed. The sector was boosted
by firmer copper prices, which advanced partly due to a retreat
in the U.S. dollar on currency markets after investors pushed
back expectations of a U.S. rate hike to December from an
earlier September target.
A weaker U.S. dollar is often good for miners as it makes
metals more affordable for buyers holding currencies other than
the dollar, but it can impact European exporters such as Airbus
by pushing up the euro on markets.
