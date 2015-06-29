* Athens market shut; Greece imposes capital controls

* Some $33 billion wiped off euro-zone bank stocks

* Euro STOXX volatility index surges

* Europe bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v

* Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v (Adds prices, comments)

By Lionel Laurent and Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, June 29 Euro zone stocks sold off on Monday, with southern European banks in particular getting pummeled, after Greece shut its banks and imposed capital controls.

Investor bets that the European Central Bank would intervene to stem any prolonged market turmoil helped limit the selling during the afternoon.

Some 30 billion euros ($33.30 billion) in market capitalisation was wiped off euro zone banks as investors dumped financial stocks, fearing the ripple effects of a potential Greek exit from the euro zone.

The blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was down 2.8 percent to 3,520.02 points at 1343 GMT. That put it on track for its worst one-day fall since January, but better than the low of 3,449.14 hit earlier in the day.

Benchmark indexes in Portugal and Italy were down 3.4 to 4 percent. European stock-market volatility surged to a fresh six-month high. The turmoil saw several German companies rethink plans for stock-market listings.

With the Athens stock exchange closed, U.S-listed Greek assets absorbed much of the blow. One Greek bank's U.S. shares slumped some 30 percent; a Greece ETF was down 16 percent.

Greece is a small part of the European economy, but concern was growing on Monday that its problems would spread to peripheral euro economies like Portugal and Spain.

"There are real, genuine concerns about the spread of contagion," said Chris Parkinson, head of research at Christopher Street Capital.

But, he said, "this doesn't fundamentally change the risk profiles of euro zone banks for the moment. I would imagine the ECB will step in pretty soon with calming words, which could help."

Eight of the 10 worst-performing stocks on the STOXX Europe 600 index were banks. Banco Comercial Portugues , Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Austria's Raiffeisen Bank fell 5 to 9 percent.

Travel operator TUI , down 6.6 percent, weighed down not just by Greece but also an Islamist shooting attack in Tunisia on Friday that killed 39 foreign tourists.

More sanguine investors said the European Central Bank would act to limit the effect of prolonged market turmoil. They were looking for buying opportunities.

"We think that the current crisis - whatever the outcome - will probably not damage the longer-term prospects for European equities," Barclays strategists wrote in a note to clients.

Goldman Sachs wrote in a note that its base case remained that Greece would stay in the euro zone, even as the risks of its departure were rising.

"Investors who were heavily exposed to Greece have cut their exposure hugely ... But a drop of 10 percent for European stocks is entirely possible (in the event of Greece leaving the euro zone)," said Peter Dixon, equity strategist at Commerzbank.

"That's the price to pay for the markets which have over the course of the last couple of years really not taken into account these risks."

