By Atul Prakash and Alistair Smout
LONDON, July 13 European shares rose on Monday
after euro zone leaders reached agreement on a bailout for
Greece after all-night talks in Brussels.
Euro zone leaders made Greece agree to strict supervision
on Monday in return for agreeing to talks on an 86 billion-euro
($94.95 billion) bailout to keep the country in the single
currency.
The Athens Stock Exchange has been closed since June
26, but Greek equity assets listed in the United States climbed
on the news.
While markets cheered, some advised caution. The agreement
must still pass parliaments in Greece, Germany and elsewhere.
"We're seeing a relief rally ... and a shift back into a
modest 'risk-on' mood as some of the worst fears have been
removed," said Andrew Milligan, global head of strategy at
Standard Life Investments. "As we go through the details,
however, it's very clear that there is a sizeable number of
hurdles to jump over, especially in Athens."
The euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 index hit a
two-week high and was up 1.8 percent by the close. The index has
gained about 9 percent since last Tuesday's close.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.9
percent to 1,572.05 points. Germany's DAX, France's CAC
and Britain's FTSE 100 rose 1 to 1.9 percent.
The euro zone's banking index advanced 2.1 percent,
helped by gains for Societe Generale, Credit Agricole
and UniCredit, the shares of which were up
by 1.6 to 3 percent
The region's volatility index, a crude indicator of
investor concern, dropped 4.6 points to hit a two-week low.
Ronny Claeys, senior strategist at KBC Asset Management,
said that in the long run investors will try to find answers to
various questions, among them whether the deal Athens has agreed
with its European peers fundamentally resolves the issue of
Greece's debt burden.
Shares in mid-cap Alent spiked 44.2 percent after
U.S. chemicals maker Platform Specialty Products Corp
said it would buy the British company for about 1.35 billion
pounds ($2.09 billion) in cash to expand its portfolio and
reduce costs.
International Personal Finance dropped 25.2 percent,
the biggest decline on the STOXX Europe 600, after a
proposed change in a Polish law that could hit the company's
results.
