* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.1 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.2 pct
* SKF falls 7 percent
* Greece to vote on bailout deal
By Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, July 15 European shares edged lower on
Wednesday on lingering uncertainty over Greece and a tumble in
bearings maker SKF after it warned of weaker demand.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.1 percent at 1,578.69 points by 0822 GMT, while the euro
zone's Euro STOXX 50 index edged 0.2 percent lower.
Both indexes had gained 0.5 percent in the previous session.
Outperforming other national indexes, Italy's FTSE MIB
rose 0.4 percent and Portugal's PSI 20 index
gained 0.3 percent.
"The market is pretty flat, treading water ahead of the
Greek parliamentary vote later today," HSBC strategist Robert
Parkes said.
"Over the next few weeks we expect the focus to shift back
to the fundamentals... we're going into the results season so I
think the focus will start shifting onto that."
SKF was the top faller, dropping around 7 percent
on its disappointing results and outlook.[D:nL5N0ZV0YK]
Also on the downside, British luxury goods maker Burberry
fell 3.4 percent after reporting a slowdown in
underlying first-quarter retail revenue growth, held back by a
further deterioration of the high margin Hong Kong market.
Greece is due to vote on new bailout terms later on
Wednesday, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cautioning
that the country needs far more debt relief than European
governments have been willing to contemplate so far.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has struggled to persuade
deeply unhappy leftist lawmakers to vote for the sweeping
austerity package demanded by Greece's lenders. In an interview
with state television, Tsipras said that although he did not
believe in the deal, there was no alternative but to accept it
to avoid economic chaos.
Speculation has grown that the fractures caused by the
bailout will be too much for the government to bear and Tsipras
will be forced to step down, but he appeared to rule out an
early exit or forming a national unity government with
opposition parties.
"Greece could still be the source of unexpected tape bombs
if a swell of domestic animosity starts to build," Deutsche Bank
wrote in a note.
On the upside, Swiss pesticide maker Syngenta
gained 3 percent following reports that hedge fund Paulson & Co
has taken a stake in the company.
Europe bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up