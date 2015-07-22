UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 23
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
LONDON, July 22 European shares dropped in early trading on Wednesday, led lower by chip designer ARM after disappointing results from major client Apple, as the quarterly earnings season gathered pace in Europe and on Wall Street.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.5 percent at 1,589.06 points by 0706 GMT after falling 1.1 percent in the previous session.
Arm Holdings was the biggest faller, down 4.1 percent. Although ARM posted a 32-percent rise in second-quarter profit, traders said the company was dragged down by disappointing results from major customer Apple.
Europe's second-biggest budget carrier easyJet was the top gainer on the blue-chip pan-European index, jumping 4.4 percent on guidance to annual profit growth of up to 14 percent.

March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,337 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and U.S.-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are embarking on a joint project with UK Biobank, the world's most detailed biomedical database, to hunt for new clues linking genes and disease. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell agreed to lease capacity at a large oil terminal in Panama that has been used by U.S. re