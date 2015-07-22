* FTSE 300 down 0.3 pct
* Technology shares hit by Apple disappointment
* EasyJet, Danske Bank gain
By Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, July 22 European shares dropped in early
trading on Wednesday, led lower by technology stocks after
disappointing results from Apple, as the quarterly
earnings season gathered pace in Europe and on Wall Street.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.3 percent at 1,591.53 points by 0837 GMT. It fell 1.1
percent in the previous session.
The STOXX Europe 600 Technology index shed 1.3
percent, with chip designer Arm Holdings among those
falling the most. It fell 3.7 percent after the results from
Apple, a major customer, despite posting a 32 percent rise in
second-quarter profit.
Among mid-caps, German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor
tumbled 7 percent.
"Of course Apple is a really big company, and having
disappointed a little bit on the sales side of things, does tend
to reverberate around the world in technology stocks ... but we
would consider that to be just normal volatility," said Wouter
Sturkenboom, a senior investment strategist at Russell
Investments.
"The Greek resolution is now largely priced into European
markets, so going forward we're more focused on the European
fundamentals ... which we think are very favourable, so we
continue to hold European equity overweight in the back of that
view."
Danish lender Danske Bank rose the most, up 5.2
percent after a significant earnings beat.
Europe's second-biggest budget carrier, easyJet,
also gained, jumping 4.7 percent on guidance for annual profit
growth of up to 14 percent.
"With all the concerns that the market has had about excess
capacity in the market and the likely impact on yields, we
believe that these results will be well received," Numis
analysts wrote in a note.
Europe bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Larry King)