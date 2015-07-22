* FTSE 300 down 0.3 pct
* Technology shares hit by Apple disappointment
* EDF shares fall after EU ruling on state aid
* EasyJet, Danske Bank gain
LONDON, July 22 European shares dropped in early
trading on Wednesday, led lower by technology stocks after Apple
Inc's revenue forecast fell short of estimates, as the
quarterly earnings season gathered pace in Europe and on Wall
Street.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.5 percent at 1,589.23 points by 1107 GMT. It fell 1.1
percent in the previous session.
The STOXX Europe 600 Technology index shed 1.2
percent, with chip designer Arm Holdings among those
falling the most. It fell 4 percent after the results from
Apple, a major customer, despite posting a 32 percent rise in
second-quarter profit.
German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor, another
company with ties to Apple, tumbled 6 percent.
Apple said on Tuesday it sold 47.5 million iPhones in the
third quarter, up 35 percent from a year ago. But some analysts
had expected around 49 million. It also forecast fourth-quarter
revenue of $49 billion to $51 billion, missing analysts' average
estimate of $51.13 billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Apple is a really big company, and having disappointed a
little bit on the sales side of things, does tend to reverberate
around the world in technology stocks," said Wouter Sturkenboom,
a senior investment strategist at Russell Investments.
However, he added that in the broader context of receding
Greek fears, stock moves remained within the bounds of expected
volatility.
"The Greek resolution is now largely priced into European
markets, so going forward we're more focused on the European
fundamentals ... which we think are very favourable, so we
continue to hold European equity overweight on the back of that
view," he said.
French utility EDF fell more than 2 percent after
the European Commission ordered France to recover 1.37 billion
euros ($1.50 billion) from the company because of a tax
exemption granted in 1997. The company said it would proceed
with the repayment but may appeal the decision.
UK network operator TalkTalk slumped 7.8 percent
after warning that competition was ramping up in the broadband
market.
Danish lender Danske Bank rose 4 percent after a
significant earnings beat.
Europe's second-biggest budget carrier, easyJet,
also gained, jumping 4.2 percent on guidance for annual profit
growth of up to 14 percent.
"With all the concerns that the market has had about excess
capacity in the market and the likely impact on yields, we
believe that these results will be well received," Numis
analysts wrote in a note.
