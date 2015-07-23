LONDON, July 23 European shares rose in early
trading on Thursday on the back of better-than-expected results
from several companies, including Credit Suisse, as the
quarterly earnings season gathered pace in Europe.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 0.4 percent at 0709 GMT. It fell 0.6 percent in the
previous session.
Credit Suisse Group AG was the top gainer, up 4.8
percent, after it posted better-than expected earnings and
improved its capital cushion ahead of a strategy shake-up under
the Swiss bank's new chief executive.
