By Alistair Smout
LONDON, July 24 European shares turned higher on
Friday as investors chewed over mixed earnings updates, getting
support from well-received updates from Vodafone and
Thales
British telecom firm Vodafone rose 3.7 percent, adding the
most points to an advance on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
, after results that showed improvements across major
markets in Germany and Britain.
French defence group Thales was up 8 percent,
hitting an all-time high after its results.
First-half operating profit rose by a wider-than-expected 18
percent to 473 million euros ($519 million), buoyed in part by a
tighter grip on costs in its defence and security business.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.4 percent at 1,585.05 at 0843
GMT having hit a one-week low, turning positive after weak
private sector growth data, which sent bond yields lower and
kept the pressure on the European Central Bank to stimulate the
euro zone economy.
"Historically the ECB has said it would do whatever it takes
to save the euro, it has launched quantitative easing to support
the euro zone and investors have faith that they will continue
to be supportive if there are signs of weakness," said Alastair
McCaig, market analyst at IG.
The biggest faller on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was
satellite operator SES, down 7.1 percent after it cut
its full-year revenue and profit guidance, hit by a delayed
satellite launch and a decline in earnings from fixed data
customers due to the strong dollar.
"The guidance was again lowered due to satellite launch
delays, strong USD and satellite health degradation," analysts
at ING said in a note, saying that analysts had been overly
optimistic on full year earnings.
"Earnings growth is slowing down materially (year-on-year)
in 2015; and consensus still looks c.3.5 percent too high on
(2015 and 2016 earnings)"
German firm BASF, the world's largest chemicals
company by sales, fell 4.1 percent after earnings missed
expectations.
Spain's IBEX underperformed the market, trading
flat. Abengoa was the top faller, slumping 13
percent shortly after the open, despite saying it would act to
prevent speculative trading on its debt after a day of losses
for its bonds, credit default swaps and stock on Thursday.
Banco Sabadell fell 3.5 percent after reporting that
profitability at dropped in the second quarter, while insurer
Mapfre fell 3.7 percent after also seeing profits fall.
British emergency energy supplier Aggreko fell 14
percent after issuing a profit warning.
With 18 percent of STOXX Europe 600 companies
having reported results, only 33 percent have beaten or met
expectations, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data, with
67 percent missing expectations.
