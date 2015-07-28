* FTSEurofirst rises 1.1 pct, ends 5-day losing streak
* RSA surges on possible bid from Zurich Insurance
* Michelin falls as weak tyre pricing takes its toll
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 28 European shares rebounded on
Tuesday, lifted by strong company results and corporate takeover
activity after falling in the previous five sessions due to
concerns over China's growth.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up
1.1 percent at 1,545.79 points. The index had tumbled in the
last five sessions and touched a two-week low on Monday.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
rose 1.2 percent. Both the FTSEurofirst and the Euro STOXX are
up around 13 percent so far in 2015.
The STOXX Europe 600 Insurance Index advanced 1.2
percent, buoyed by Zurich Insurance's possible bid for
rival RSA, which caused RSA to surge 18 percent in its
biggest one-day percentage gain since 1992.
Other deals saw Melrose Industries jump 9.6 percent
after agreeing to sell its Elster business to Honeywell,
while engineering group GKN gained 7.3 percent after
moving to buy Fokker Technologies.
Kering climbed 5.6 percent after Gucci, the
flagship brand of the French luxury group, posted a rise in
underlying second-quarter sales.
However, Michelin fell 6.1 percent after warning
price cuts were taking a bigger-than-expected toll on its
earnings.
"The market has been preoccupied with uncertainties related
to China in the last couple of days, but those concerns are
taking a back seat today and equities are getting some support
from company earnings and M&A," said Gerhard Schwarz, head of
equity strategy at Baader Bank in Munich.
In the past five days, concerns over China's economic growth
had dominated the market, eclipsing previous worries over
Greece's debt crisis. The Greek stock market may re-open this
week after having been shut since late June due to capital
controls.
Shanghai shares fell again on Tuesday even after Beijing
pledged to lend support, while investors were also expecting a
two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting starting later in the day
to signal that U.S. interest rates may rise in September.
Higher rates can often hit stock markets, as they boost
returns on bonds and cash, and can result in bigger debt costs
for listed companies.
Nevertheless, some traders said the outlook for European
shares looked resilient. Even if rates go up in the United
States, they are expected to stay at record lows in Europe,
while the European Central Bank (ECB) is also boosting liquidity
to stimulate economic growth in the region.
"In Asia, it's a whole different story, but in Europe I'm
not too concerned," said Andreas Clenow, hedge fund manager at
ACIES Asset Management.
