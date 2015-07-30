DAX nears record high as European shares march on
LONDON, July 30 Europe's robust earnings season gave another lift to share prices on Thursday, with results from Siemens, Nokia and Deutsche Bank underpinning signs of a euro zone recovery.
Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 equity index was up 0.5 percent at 0712 GMT, with Nokia, Safran and Fresenius up some 4 to 8 percent after reporting results.
"The proportion of European companies beating (earnings) estimates is the highest since we started compiling the data in '09," JPMorgan strategists wrote in a note to clients.
