LONDON, July 30 Europe's robust earnings season gave another lift to share prices on Thursday, with results from Siemens, Nokia and Deutsche Bank underpinning signs of a euro zone recovery.

Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 equity index was up 0.5 percent at 0712 GMT, with Nokia, Safran and Fresenius up some 4 to 8 percent after reporting results.

"The proportion of European companies beating (earnings) estimates is the highest since we started compiling the data in '09," JPMorgan strategists wrote in a note to clients.

(Reporting by Lionel Laurent)