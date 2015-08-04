* FTSEurofirst falls back 0.5 pct, Euro STOXX down 0.6 pct
* Athens market down 4 pct after slumping 16 pct on Monday
* Worries over stalled reforms hit Credit Agricole shares
* BMW down as earnings momentum slows
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 4 European stock markets lost ground
on Tuesday, with French bank Credit Agricole and
German carmaker BMW among the worst performers after
reporting results, while weak oil prices also weighed on energy
stocks.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had
risen 0.7 percent on Monday, fell back by 0.5 percent while the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index also
weakened by 0.6 percent.
The Athens stock market, which had slumped 16 percent on
Monday after re-opening following a five-week shutdown, fell a
further 4 percent on Tuesday as the country grapples with debt
and economic problems.
Many investors have cut their exposure to Greece, which
accounts for only a fraction of the overall European economy,
and are focusing more on the state of "core" European markets
such as Germany and France.
Falls in Credit Agricole and BMW contributed to the French
and German markets slipping back on Tuesday.
Credit Agricole slumped 8 percent after it booked an
additional 350 million euros in litigation provisions while
posting second quarter results. Traders also expressed
disappointment with the fact that Agricole had put certain
structural reforms on hold.
BMW also fell 2.7 percent after its second quarter
operating profit eased 3 percent on slowing China sales, leading
the carmaker to caution that while it still expects new records
for sales and pretax profit in the full year, earnings momentum
was slowing.
"China is still a concern, and we're still not seeing
top-line growth in a lot of the earnings releases that are
coming through," said Terry Torrison, managing director at
McLaren Securities in Monaco.
Concerns about China's economy have had an impact on
companies with strong business ties to the region, such as
European carmakers and luxury goods companies, as well as mining
and oil stocks due to the fact that China is a leading global
user of commodities.
Oil prices recovered slightly on Tuesday after a sharp drop
in the previous session, but a weakening economic outlook in
Asia prompted analysts to warn of further falls, and the STOXX
Europe 600 Oil & Gas Index fell 1 percent.
German airline Lufthansa declined 3.5 percent as
traders cited a downgrade on it from Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, but tyremaker Continental rose 3.9 percent
after hiking its profit outlook.
According to data from Thomson Reuters StarMine, 58 percent
of the companies on the pan-European STOXX 600 index
have met or beaten market expectations with their results so far
this quarter.
However, the results so far have shown a 0.9 percent fall in
earnings compared to a year ago, the StarMine data shows.
