* FTSEurofirst falls back 0.2 pct, Euro STOXX down 0.4 pct
* Athens market drops 2.2 pct after Monday's 16 pct fall
* Worries over stalled reforms hit Credit Agricole shares
* BMW down as earnings momentum slows
* Continental AG rises after hiking outlook
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 4 European stock markets lost ground
on Tuesday, with French bank Credit Agricole among the
worst performers after reporting results, and energy stocks hit
by weak oil prices.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.2 percent at 1,580.93 at the close, while the euro zone's
blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was down 0.4 percent.
Athens' stock market, which slumped 16 percent on Monday
after a five-week shutdown, fell a further 1.2 percent. Greece
has had to introduce capital controls and is seeking a new
bailout deal following a debt crisis.
Many investors have cut their exposure to Greece, which
accounts for only a fraction of the overall European economy,
and are focusing more on "core" European markets such as Germany
and France, or Spain and Italy in the south.
In France, Credit Agricole fell 10.2 percent after the bank
ruled out any near-term simplification of its structure because
of "constraints" encountered during talks with the European
Central Bank (ECB).
Germany's BMW dropped 1.3 percent after its
second-quarter operating profit eased back on slowing China
sales, leading BMW to warn that, while it still expects records
for sales and pretax profit in the full year, earnings momentum
was slowing.
"China is still a concern, and we're still not seeing
top-line growth in a lot of the earnings releases that are
coming through," said Terry Torrison, managing director at
McLaren Securities in Monaco.
Concerns about China's economy have hit companies with ties
to the region, such as European carmakers and luxury goods
firms, as well as mining and oil stocks. China is a leading
global user of commodities.
Oil prices recovered slightly on Tuesday after dropping in
the previous session, but a weakening economic outlook in Asia
prompted analysts to warn of further declines and the STOXX
Europe 600 Oil & Gas Index fell 0.4 percent.
German airline Lufthansa declined 3.5 percent,
with traders citing a downgrade on it from Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, but tyremaker Continental rose 5.7
percent after improving its profit outlook.
Spain's Abengoa fell 14.1 percent, with B-shares
down 26.2 percent as selling continues following a
surprise rights issue.
The B-shares of the troubled energy firm, which are
contained in Spain's blue-chip IBEX index, are down
around 50 percent in the last two sessions.
