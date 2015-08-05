LONDON Aug 5 European shares rose on Wednesday, led higher by Societe Generale which jumped 7 percent after posting its second-quarter results.

The French bank reported better-than-expected earnings and said it would target a slightly bigger cushion of capital and higher cost savings.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.6 percent by 0707 GMT, and the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.6 percent.