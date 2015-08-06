* FTSEurofirst 300 edges down, Novozymes slumps on weak
results
* Munich Re raises guidance, shares climb higher
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 6 European shares retreated on
Thursday, with some weak corporate results hitting the shares of
enzyme company Novozymes and Deutsche Post
.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which rose
1.3 percent in the previous session, fell back 0.4 percent. The
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index declined
by 0.2 percent.
Novozymes slid by around 10 percent after the company
reported second-quarter earnings below expectations. Deutsche
Post's shares also fell after cutting its 2015 profit outlook.
Weak oil prices also weighed on energy stocks.
However, some better results were reported elsewhere.
Belgian financial company KBC rose 3.5 percent after it
posted higher profits. Reinsurer Munich Re progressed
2.6 percent after the company raised its outlook.
The rise in Munich Re enabled Germany's DAX to
outperform weaker markets elsewhere, with the DAX up 0.1
percent. Britain's FTSE was down 0.3 percent.
"I prefer the DAX to the FTSE at the moment, mainly because
the DAX is less exposed to the weak commodity prices which have
been weighing on the FTSE," said Hantec Markets' analyst Richard
Perry.
According to data from Thomson Reuters StarMine, 59 percent
of companies on the European STOXX 600 index have met
or beaten market expectations for their results this quarter.
Along with the robust corporate results, economic stimulus
measures from the European Central Bank have also propped up
European stock markets this year, enabling them to shrug off
lingering concerns over Greece's debt problems.
Even though the U.S. and Britain may raise interest rates in
the near future, most analysts expect the ECB to keep its
interest rates at record lows for now, and both the DAX and
FTSEurofirst are up nearly 20 percent so far in 2015.
