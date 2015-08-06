* FTSEurofirst 300 ends down; results drag down Novozymes
* Munich Re raises guidance, shares climb higher
* Greek bank shares bounce back
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 6 European shares fell on Thursday,
with weak corporate results weighing on enzyme company Novozymes
and Deutsche Post even as UK stocks
outperformed on receding rate-hike fears.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which rose
1.3 percent in the previous session, closed down 0.8 percent at
1,589.38 points. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
declined by 0.2 percent.
Novozymes slid by around 13 percent after reporting
second-quarter earnings below expectations. Deutsche Post's
shares also fell after cutting its 2015 profit outlook.
Weak oil prices also weighed on energy stocks.
However, Belgian financial company KBC rose 3
percent after it posted higher profits. Reinsurer Munich Re
firmed 1.5 percent on an improved outlook.
The rise in Munich Re enabled Germany's DAX to
slightly outperform the region, though Deutsche Post
put a drag on the index when it lowered its profit target.
Britain's FTSE was a big outperformer, down only 0.1
percent, after a slew of Bank of England data showed the central
bank was in no hurry to raise interest rates.
Greek stocks also recovered after slumping for the
past three days, although many investors have cut their exposure
to the debt-ridden country.
"We retain our more favourable view on European equities,"
Oliver Wallin, investment director at Octopus, said in a note to
clients. "However, we reduced European holdings in July as we
await opportunities to buy back into the market when the
situation in Greece becomes clearer."
According to data from Thomson Reuters StarMine, 59 percent
of companies on the European STOXX 600 index have met
or beaten market expectations for their results this quarter.
Along with the robust corporate results, economic stimulus
measures from the European Central Bank have also propped up
European stock markets this year, enabling them to shrug off
lingering concerns over Greece's debt problems.
