* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.4 percent
* Industrial output of Germany, France disappoints
* U.S. jobs data expected to show healthy hiring increases
* Monte Paschi posts second consecutive quarter of profit
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Aug 7 European shares fell in early
deals on Friday, weighed down by Germany's top share index after
a surprising fall in industrial output, ahead of closely watched
U.S. jobs data due later in the session.
Germany's DAX fell 0.5 percent, underperforming a
0.4 percent drop on the broader FTSEurofirst 300, after
German industrial output declined and exports fell by more than
expected, raising questions about the strength of the recovery
in Europe's largest economy.
France's CAC also underperformed the likes of
Spain's IBEX and Italy's FTSE MIB after
industrial output also unexpectedly fell.
"The numbers are disappointing, but the European economic
recovery hasn't been a nice steady trend. We've sometimes seen
these figures spike lower, but it's not enough to start pressing
panic buttons," Alastair McCaig, market analyst at IG, said.
Better data was expected from the United States, where the
number of U.S. jobs probably rose at a healthy pace in July and
wages likely rebounded in data due later in the day, providing
further signs of an improving economy that could allow the
Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in September.
Belgian postal operator bpost sank 7.7 percent to
be the top STOXX Europe 600 faller, and was set for its
worst day ever after second quarter earnings missed forecasts
and it said it expected its classic mail business to decline by
more than previously expected.
Finnish tyre maker Nokian Tyres dropped 4 percent
after it cut its full-year profit forecast due to poor demand in
its key market Russia.
Earnings season has generally been encouraging, however. Of
STOXX Europe 600 to have reported results, 57 percent
have beaten or met profit expectations, with 66 percent of
companies achieving or exceeding revenue estimates.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena rose 6.4 percent
after results, as its long-running turn-around plan continued to
progress.
It posted a second consecutive quarter of profit and beat
expectations, as it continued its recovery after being hit hard
by the euro zone debt crisis and by a scandal over loss-making
derivative trades.
(Editing by Tom Heneghan)