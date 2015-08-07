* German DAX falls as industrial output disappoints
* U.S. jobs data expected to show healthy hiring increases
* Monte Paschi posts second consecutive quarter of profit
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Aug 7 European shares fell on Friday,
weighed down by Germany's top share index after a surprising
fall in industrial output, ahead of closely watched U.S. jobs
data due later in the session.
Germany's DAX fell 0.2 percent. The DAX is some 7
percent below a record high reached in April, although it
remains up nearly 20 percent since the start of 2015.
German industrial output declined and exports fell by more
than expected, raising questions about the strength of the
recovery in Europe's largest economy.
"The numbers are disappointing, but the European economic
recovery hasn't been a nice steady trend. We've sometimes seen
these figures spike lower, but it's not enough to start pressing
panic buttons," Alastair McCaig, market analyst at IG, said.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index also fell
0.3 percent.
The euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 index slipped 0.4
percent but Greek stocks edged back up for the second day in a
row after steep losses earlier in the week caused by persistent
concerns about Greece's debt problems.
Better data was expected from the United States.
The number of U.S. jobs probably rose at a healthy pace in
July and wages likely rebounded in data due later in the day,
providing further signs of an improving economy that could allow
the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in September.
Belgian postal operator bpost sank 8.4 percent to
be the top STOXX Europe 600 faller, and was set for its
worst day after second quarter earnings missed forecasts and it
said it expected its classic mail business to decline by more
than previously expected.
Finnish tyre maker Nokian Tyres also dropped 2.5
percent after a cut to its full-year profit forecast, while a
fall in U.S. media stocks also hit their European peers on
Friday.
Earnings season has generally been encouraging, however. Of
STOXX Europe 600 to have reported results, 57 percent
have beaten or met profit expectations, with 66 percent of
companies achieving or exceeding revenue estimates.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena rose 8.8 percent
after it reported a second consecutive quarter of profit, as it
continued a recovery after being hit hard by the euro zone debt
crisis and a scandal over loss-making derivative trades.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison
Williams)