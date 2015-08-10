UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 24
March 24 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Friday.
LONDON Aug 10 Disappointing economic data out of China failed to derail European equities on Monday, with markets opening in positive territory and traders citing a catch-up rally after underwhelming U.S. jobs data on Friday.
There was also more optimism over Greece as official comments pointed to a speedy wrap-up to bailout talks designed to save the country from financial ruin.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.3 percent at 0709 GMT, with benchmark indexes in Paris and Frankfurt up around 0.5 percent.
European equities ended last week on a downbeat note after U.S. jobs data reinforced expectations of a U.S. interest rate rise soon. Traders said Monday would see some catch-up gains in Europe following a late recovery on Wall Street and a slight push higher in Asia, where China's stock markets got a lift on investor expectations of yet another round of policy stimulus.
"The gut reaction to the (U.S.) non-farm payrolls was to sell, but...we saw U.S. markets pare back a significant portion of their initial losses and we're seeing that filter into today's open," Jonathan Sudaria, a trader at London Capital Group, told clients. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent, editing by Liisa Tuhkanen)
March 24 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Friday.
March 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 points at 7,347 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * RBS: State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland said on Thursday it planned to close about 180 bank branches in Britain and Ireland and about 1,000 roles were at risk in the latest round of cuts and closures at the lender. * EXPERIAN: The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Thursday it fined Experian and its subsidiaries $3 million for falsely tell