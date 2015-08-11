European shares stumble as banks, miners, Gemalto fall
LONDON, March 22 European shares fell in early deals, extending losses from the previous session as basic resources stocks and banks came under pressure.
LONDON Aug 11 European shares retreated on Tuesday, with carmakers and luxury goods stocks among the worst-performers after China devalued its yuan currency.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.2 percent while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index declined by 0.3 percent.
China is an important export market for European luxury goods companies and carmakers, and shares in those two sectors were among the hardest hit in the wake of the yuan devaluation.
Carmaker BMW fell 2.6 percent while luxury goods group Swatch weakened by 3 percent.
Shares in Adecco also fell 3 percent after results from the world's biggest staffing group slightly lagged market expectations.
However, shares in Finnish cranemaker Konecranes surged 23 percent after Konecranes agreed on a merger with U.S. peer Terex. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alistair Smout)
LONDON, March 22 European shares fell in early deals, extending losses from the previous session as basic resources stocks and banks came under pressure.
March 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.