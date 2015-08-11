* Greek shares rise on new bailout deal
* BMW, Swatch, LVMH weaker after Chinese move
* Konecranes shares surge on Terex merger plan
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 11 European shares retreated on
Tuesday, with carmakers and luxury goods stocks among the worst
performers after China devalued its yuan currency.
However, the Athens stock market - which has
consistently underperformed this year due to concerns over
Greece's debt problems - rose after Greece and its international
lenders reached a new bailout deal.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index and the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index both
declined by 0.6 percent. The FTSEurofirst is up around 15
percent since the start of 2015.
China is an important export market for European luxury
goods companies and carmakers, and shares in those two sectors
were among the hardest hit by the yuan devaluation.
"We have reduced our exposure to European export-led
sectors, such as carmakers," said Francois Savary, chief
strategist at Swiss bank Reyl.
Carmaker BMW fell 2.7 percent while luxury goods
group Swatch and LVMH both weakened by more
than 3 percent.
Shares in Adecco also fell after results from the
world's biggest staffing group slightly lagged market
expectations.
However, shares in Finnish cranemaker Konecranes
surged more than 20 percent after Konecranes agreed on a merger
with U.S. peer Terex.
Athens' benchmark ATG equity index advanced 1.2
percent as the Greek banking index surged 6 percent,
with National Bank of Greece shares up sharply.
The Greek ATG index remains down by around 15 percent since
the start of 2015, but took a boost from the latest bailout
deal, which also eased pressure on sovereign borrowing costs.
The pact could be worth up to 86 billion euros ($95 billion)
in fresh loans for debt-ridden Greece.
