* FTSEurofirst 300 on track for weekly loss
* RWE declines after brokers' price target cuts
* Ingenico rises on entry to MSCI World Index
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 14 European stocks slipped lower on
Friday, with utility RWE underperforming after broker
downgrades, and remained on course for their worst week in more
than a month following China's currency devaluation.
RWE fell 1.7 percent after Natixis and UBS cut their price
targets on RWE shares, but payment services company Ingenico
rose 5.5 percent after gaining entry to the MSCI World
Index, a key benchmark for many investors.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
fell 0.4 percent. The broader pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index was flat and remained down by around 3 percent
over the course of the week.
The FTSEurofirst was also on course for its worst week in
more than a month, after China's devaluation of the yuan on Aug.
11 hit world stock markets.
"It was quite a shock what the Chinese did - there was no
pre-warning. As the dust is still settling, the market is
pausing here," said Markus Huber, senior sales trader at
Peregrine & Black.
Huber said any stabilisation in the yuan next week could
restore confidence to markets.
Both the Euro STOXX 50 and FTSEurofirst remain up around 10
percent since the start of 2015, as economic stimulus from the
European Central Bank props up the region's stock markets.
Morgan Stanley equity strategists said investor sentiment
could also be boosted if investors interpreted China's yuan
devaluation as a precursor to more action from Beijing to
bolster China's economic growth.
"Any indications that China may introduce a wider stimulus
program could shift sentiment from risk-off to risk-on as
investors consider the potential for better global growth,"
Morgan Stanley's strategists wrote in a note.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Robin
Pomeroy)