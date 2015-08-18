LONDON Aug 18 European shares opened slightly lower on Tuesday, after a weak trading session in Asia and relatively thin mid-August trading volumes offset a fairly buoyant set of corporate earnings updates.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.3 percent at 0712 GMT, with a dip in oil prices and weak metals prices hitting mining stocks.

"There has been a poor session in Asia and I don't think investors are getting involved...Basic inertia and low volumes are dragging markets lower," said Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets.

Lindt & Spruengli shares rose 1 percent after the Swiss chocolate maker reported forecast-beating profits. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)