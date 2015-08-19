European shares hit 2-week low as banks, Gemalto tumble
* Gemalto plummets after warning (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON Aug 19 European stock markets fell on Wednesday, extending a recent losing streak on the back of persistent worries over China, while drinks group Carlsberg slumped after cutting its outlook.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index and the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index both fell by 0.6 percent.
Carlsberg was the worst-performer on the FTSEurofirst index, falling 7 percent after the brewing company cut its profit forecast.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Gemalto plummets after warning (Adds details, closing prices)
* Gemalto plummets after results (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)