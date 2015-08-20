UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 31
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON Aug 20 Europe shares extended their losing streak on Thursday, tracking global weakness after U.S. Federal Reserve minutes dented expectations for a rate hike in mid-September and commodities took a hit from slowdown fears.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.6 percent at 0713 GMT, with blue-chip indexes in London, Paris and Frankfurt down 0.4 to 0.8 percent.
"The current earnings expectations for Europe given the global growth outlook are probably too high and it may require additional action from the ECB (European Central Bank)," Deutsche Bank Managing Director Nick Lawson said in a note to clients. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Alistair Smout)
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TOKYO, March 31 Japanese stocks dropped to more than seven-week closing lows on Friday in choppy trade as investors locked in gains on the last trading day of the fiscal year, led by selling in futures and bellwether stocks such as exporters.