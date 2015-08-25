* FTSEurofirst 300 closes up 4.2 pct
* Best one-day gain since 2011 after sell-off
* Syngenta surges on sign of sweetened Monsanto offer
* Goldman Sachs strategists cut equities position
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 25 European shares rose more than 4
percent on Tuesday, their best one-day gain since late 2011, as
a rate cut in China fuelled a recovery from a bruising 48-hour
sell-off.
Battered mining and technology stocks were among the big
winners when China moved to support its stuttering economy and a
plunging stock market that had sent shockwaves around the globe.
China's woes have led to fears of fresh deflationary
pressures around the world. The European Central Bank is ready
to take further measures if the inflation outlook changes
materially, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said.
"We think the corner in markets has been turned," Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch strategists wrote in a note to clients.
"We would acknowledge, though, that this sell-off has done some
serious damage to markets and any recovery is likely to take
time and be volatile."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which
slumped 5.4 percent on Monday, closed up 4.2 percent. The
blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 4.7 percent.
German chipmaker Infineon rose 10 percent while
miner Antofagasta gained 8.7 percent.
Swiss agricultural chemicals company Syngenta was
up 5.9 percent after a source said that Monsanto had
sweetened a takeover offer.
World financial markets have been rattled by a sell-off in
the Chinese stock market after the devaluation of the yuan this
month.
Some investors took heart from a rise in the German IFO
business climate index for August and said that domestic demand
across Europe was showing broadly positive signs.
"There are solid reasons to be worried about the global
growth outlook, given emerging markets and systemic fears in
China," said Valentijn van Nieuwenhuijzen, head of multi-asset
strategy at NN Investment Partners. "However, it is a risk - not
yet a reality - that this will spread to the developed world.
The IFO number this morning ... shows domestic demand is holding
up quite well so far."
GOLDMAN CUTS EQUITIES POSITION
Goldman Sachs' strategists cut their position on equities to
'neutral' from 'overweight' because of the drop in China, though
they did not expect the sell-off to cause a global recession,
citing signs of economic growth in the United States and Europe.
"In the meantime, we recognise the shift in sentiment that
is being reflected in recent price action both in equities and,
via falling inflation expectations, in bonds," they wrote in a
note.
($1 = 0.8642 euros)
